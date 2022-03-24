Ní Chuilín urges of public to avoid Antrim Road following building collapse
Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has urged members of the public to avoid the Antrim Road area if possible following the collapse of a building.
The North Belfast MLA said:
“Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious incident at the junction of Limestone Road/Cavehill Road since earlier this afternoon.
“The area remains closed in efforts to stablise surrounding premises.
“I would urge everyone to be patient with road closures, and avoid the area if possible as those on the ground responding to the building collapse.”