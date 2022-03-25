Hosting Euro 2028 a ‘huge opportunity’ - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said hosting Euro 2028 football tournament is “a huge opportunity for the north to create jobs and boost the economy".

The North Belfast MP said parties need to get back into the Executive and work together positively to ensure this is delivered.

John Finucane said:

“The hosting of the Euro 2028, and the possibility of seven fixtures being held in the north, will bring visitors from across Europe to our shores in huge numbers and provide an incredible boost to the economy.

“I’m astounded to hear Minister Lyons openly state that his party’s refusal to get back into the Executive is costing us jobs and investment and holding us back from hosting this prestigious football tournament.

“We need a positive can-do attitude and the IFA and FAI are both supportive of this bid.

“All parties need to be back in the Executive working together to ensure we play our part to realise this incredible opportunity. The DUP should get back into the Executive and work with the rest of us to deliver it.

“The new Casement Park would be a first-class venue to host a number of games throughout the tournament. We need to see this work started urgently.

“Football fans here deserve a prestige tournament such as the Euros, and our economy and our businesses would benefit greatly from the hosting of Euro 2028 fixtures.

“In a new Executive after this election, Sinn Féin will be fully in support of this exciting bid.”