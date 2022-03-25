Minister for Health must complete and publish follow-up report on homeless deaths - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the Minister for Health to ensure that the follow-up report to Dr Austin O'Carroll’s interim report on mortality among the single homeless population.

The TD for Dublin Mid-West raised the matter during a topical issue debate in the Dáil yesterday evening.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“Yesterday evening in the Dáil, I had the opportunity to once again urge this government to take more urgent action to tackle mortality among people experiencing homelessness.

“The deaths that have been occurring are, in many cases, preventable if only we would learn from the mistakes of the past and improve the supports for this group of people into the future.

“The interim report on the matter was published in 2020 and among the 20 recommendations it calls for the introduction of Critical Incident Reviews or adult safeguarding reviews to look back at the circumstances that led to such untimely and premature deaths.

“I welcome the fact that a pilot study on data collection of homeless deaths is currently being undertaken by the Health Research Board on behalf of the Department of Health.

“This report must be completed and published as soon as possible, and I have written to the Minister for Health seeking an update on its progress.

“I also urged the government to retain some of the positive changes that were introduced in terms of homeless service provision during Covid-19.

“Some of these measures included the creation of medically supported shielding units and an increased use of own-door accommodation.”

Link to full topical issue debate: https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/debates/debate/dail/2022-03-24/34/#s36