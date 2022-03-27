Planning refusal for Hightown incinerator a victory for residents & good sense – Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has welcomed a decision by the infrastructure minister to refuse planning permission for the ARC21 incinerator at Hightown.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“I welcome news that planning permission has been refused for the proposed huge incinerator at Hightown.

“It was always clear this planned incinerator posed a huge risk to the health and safety of the local community and for the surrounding environment.

“This planning application never made sense. If allowed proceed it would have been disaster for the health and well being of the local community, as well as the environment of the surrounding countryside and Belfast basin.

“This a victory for good sense and the local residents and NoARC21 campaigners who have worked relentlessly with others to ensure this unwanted incinerator would not be built.”