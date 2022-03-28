Minister for Health urged to meet with MS Ireland to maximise physiotherapy treatment - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West Mark Ward has called on the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to meet with the MS Ireland to discuss their proposal for increased physiotherapy services.

Teachta Ward is one of 9,000 people in the state living with Multiple Sclerosis, which is one of the largest progressive neurological conditions.

Teachta Ward said:

“There are 700,000 people living with neurological conditions in this state,

“There are 9,000 people living with Multiple Sclerosis, which is one of the largest progressive neurological conditions.

“I am one of those 9000; I was diagnosed 15 years ago.

“I met with MS Ireland recently alongside Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane.

“MS Ireland has a vision to maximise physiotherapy treatment through a national physiotherapy service across all nine CHOs.

“Their research shows that delaying and reducing disability due to MS could reduce costs to the health system annually by €19m.

“This would be for a very relatively low investment.

“I raised this issue directly with the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe on the floor of the Dáil last week, and he agreed that early intervention is key and cost productive.

“I am now calling on the Minister for Health to engage with MS Ireland in a national level planning discussion with his department.”