‘Irish Unity - not a question of if, but when’ – Chris MacManus MEP

Speaking at a conference in the Basque Country on the right to Self-Determination, Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus stressed ‘that it is not a question of if, but a question of when’ a referendum on Irish Unity will be held.

The conference titled "The European Union in the face of sovereignty conflicts: towards a framework of clarity", held in Donostia/San Sebastian was also addressed by prominent self-determination activists from Catalonia, Corsica and the Basque Country. MEP MacManus highlighted how the conversation around Irish unity has gained momentum in recent years and spoke of the obvious importance of adequate preparation and planning as a part of a wider informed debate.

MacManus said:

“It was a privilege to address the Conference, as it gave me the opportunity to highlight the conversations that are being had the length and breadth of Ireland regarding the future of our island.”

“I believe it is now clear that it is not a question of if, but a question of when a referendum on Irish reunification will be held. Therefore, discussions like this are crucial for the preparation and planning of a measured and informed debate on Irish Unity. Such discussions show why we need to immediately establish a Citizens’ Assembly to examine constitutional change on the island of Ireland. It can play a key and positive role in discussing all of the issues and mapping a way forward.”

“Any outcome should articulate how Irish unity will ensures all traditions on our island are treated with respect. A vision of a real republic with equality at its core. We do not want a campaign of chaos, confusion and lies like the one experienced in the Brexit referendum.”

“And as an MEP, that is why I believe it is incumbent upon the EU Institutions to engage with civil society across the island of Ireland so we know exactly what supports would be available to ensure a smooth transition from partition to Unity.” ENDS