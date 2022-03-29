Travel allowances for health workers should be increased - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the Department of Health to act urgently to increase travel expenses for health workers.

The East Derry MLA said:

“The Department of Health needs to urgently step up and support health and social care workers with their travel expenses as the cost of living crisis continues to spiral.

“Social care workers, district nurses and other workers simply cannot afford to put fuel in their cars as they go about their job providing much-needed care in the community.

"Petrol and diesel are about 20p and 30p a litre respectively more expensive now than at the beginning of this year.

“The Department of Health was able to find the money for private care homes to cover rising heating costs, they must now intervene to support our hard-pressed health workers with the cost of doing their jobs.

"Last week the Tory government completely failed in the budget announcement to provide any meaningful support for struggling workers and families, they need to start listening and take action to help people.

''Sinn Féin wants to prioritise health in the three-year budget to recruit more doctors and nurses to tackle waiting lists, fund mental health and cancer services and transform our health service.

''We need all parties to commit to getting back around the Executive table soon as possible after the election to ensure we have ministers in place to deal with the cost of living crisis."