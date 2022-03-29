Government must commit to pension at 65 - Louise O’Reilly TD

Speaking after the announcement of the government’s plan for establishing an Auto Enrolment Pension Scheme, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment Louise O’Reilly TD called on the government to commit to delivering a pension at 65.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“It is welcome that the government has published details regarding their Auto Enrolment Pension Scheme proposals, but this must come with a commitment to delivering a pension for workers at 65.

“Already today Siptu have called on the Minister for Social Protection, and Fine Gael in particular, not to ignore the evidence, opposition TDs, or the public as regards raising the pension age.

“The operation of the new scheme must facilitate maximum benefit for workers and more needs to be done to ensure those on low incomes can retire with security.

“The fact is that we are living longer, and this is very welcome, but a secure pension is an essential part of aging well.

“After a lifetime of work, people deserve the right to retire on their full pension at 65 or continue to work if they choose to do so.

“At the moment the government is effectively barring workers from either of these choices. It is long past time this was rectified, and that workers were given the maximum choice.

“As regards allowing workers, where they chose to do so, to work on after 65, Sinn Féin will be introducing legislation which seeks to do just that.

“This Thursday I will introduce the Employment Equality (Abolition of Mandatory Retirement Age) Bill 2022; the Bill seeks to stop workers being forced out of their jobs because of their age.

“The government must stop dancing around the issue and commit to allowing workers to retire at 65 with a full pension or to continue to work if they choose to do so.”