‘Multi-year budget can strengthen health service’ – Murphy

Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy has said a multi-year budget is needed to strengthen the health service and support health workers.

Responding to a survey which found that over 40% of people are dissatisfied with the NHS following 12 years of Tory underfunding, Conor Murphy said:

“Strengthening the health service and supporting health workers must be a key focus.

“I proposed a 3-year budget that gave health an extra £1 billion of funding.

“That would have invested in the transformation of the health service, tackled waiting lists, fully funded the cancer strategy, and helped ensure you can see a GP when you need one.

“Over 12 years of cruel cuts and underfunding of the NHS by the Tories has slashed services, driven up waiting lists, and failed to support health workers.

“By working together, we can resist Tory attacks on the NHS and invest in a first-class health service that meets the needs of everyone.”