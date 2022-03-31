Energy regulator must ensure customers are moved to lowest tariff - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Action Darren O’Rourke TD has called on the regulator to ensure energy providers move all households to the lowest available electricity and gas tariffs as one measure to help with escalating energy costs.

The Minister for the Environment can also intervene as he has the power to give policy direction to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

The Meath East TD said:

“Households were dealt yet another blow yesterday with the announcement of further massive price hikes for gas and electricity.

“The government is not doing enough to try and shield the impact mounting energy costs are having on workers and families.

“Many existing electricity and gas customers are unaware they are paying higher tariffs compared with the prices offered to new customers.

“This is compounding the difficulties many are facing and further adding to their bills.

“We are calling on the government and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities to make energy suppliers move all customers to the lowest available tariff they offer.

“St Vincent de Paul has said such a move would really help vulnerable and lower income customers, who face more barriers to switching suppliers and as a result remain on more expensive tariffs.

“The energy prices people are now facing are unprecedented and emergency measures are needed.

“Section 10A of the Electricity Regulation Act permits the Minister for the Environment to give policy directions to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

“If the CRU won’t act on this, the Minister must use the powers available to him to ensure they do.”