Ferguson - Energy companies must pay fair taxes on huge profits

Sinn Féin’s Ciara Ferguson has called on the British government to increase taxes on energy companies who are making a fortune from ordinary people.

Speaking after an announcement today on an increase in gas bills by Firmus in April the Foyle MLA said:

“The announcement by Firmus of yet another hike in the gas prices is another huge blow for workers and families who are already struggling with out-of-control prices.

“I have met with Firmus in recent months to challenge these extortionate prices which are putting household bills through the roof.

“It’s not acceptable that energy corporations are making huge profits in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

“The British government must immediately raise taxes on energy companies who are making a fortune with the money raised going back into pockets of workers and families struggling to make ends meet."