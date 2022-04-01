Sinn Féin launch survey to hear parents’ stories of childcare costs – Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD, has today launched the party’s survey about parents’ stories of childcare costs.

The survey invites families to share how childcare costs are affecting them, to capture the reality of how these high fees are affecting parents’ finances.

Speaking today as she launched the survey, Teachta Funchion said:

“I am launching Sinn Féin’s childcare survey today to hear from parents about how childcare costs are affecting them. Across the state, childcare fees are far too high and families simply can’t afford them.

“Too many parents, especially women, are facing the prospect of having to give up work because they can’t afford to go back to their jobs. This is totally unacceptable.

“For many families, having a child or children in childcare is the same cost as an extra mortgage or rent each and every month. This is putting huge strain on people who are already crippled by the cost of living crisis which is seeing the cost of energy, fuel, groceries, insurance and rent soar.

“I want to hear your story about how the cost of childcare is impacting on you and your family. Take part in Sinn Féin’s story to make your voice heard.”

Click here to take part in the survey