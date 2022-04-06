Tories should abandon National Insurance hike – Murphy

Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy has said the Tories decision to charge ahead with hikes to National Insurance payments is more contempt for working families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Conor Murphy said:

“The Tories have charged ahead with hikes to working people’s National Insurance payments which come into effect today.

“Rather than cutting household bills, the Tories have shown more contempt by pushing them further up and punishing people who are already struggling with the cost of living.

“The hike to National Insurance taxes should be abandoned and the focus put on implementing solutions to put more money in their pockets.

“That means increasing taxes on big energy companies who are making a fortune from ordinary people, cutting duty on home heating oil and removing VAT on energy bills.

“These are steps that the British government could take right now to drive down household bills and give workers and families a break.”