Serious concerns over COVID voting advice - Gildernew

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Colm Gildernew has expressed his dismay at the British government’s decree that people with COVID-19 must visit a polling station to vote in the forthcoming election.

Colm Gildernew said:

“In England, Scotland and Wales people can arrange absent votes right up until 5pm on the day of the election.

“These measures are denied to voters here, suppressing some people’s right to vote or recklessly putting electoral staff and other voters at risk.

“This ruling clearly conflicts with medical advice that those with COVID should isolate.

“Once again it is one rule in Britain and another rule for the north of Ireland.”