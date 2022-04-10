‘Good government can deliver for people’ – O’Neill on GFA anniversary

Sinn Féin Leas-Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has said when parties work together in the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement, they can deliver a better future for people.

Speaking on the 24th anniversary of the agreement being signed, Michelle O’Neill said:

“The Good Friday Agreement is the basis for deepening peace, political stability and reconciliation on the island of Ireland, and between Ireland and Britain.

“This anniversary allows us an opportunity to reflect upon how far we have come, the journey of transformation that we have all travelled.

“And assess the present realities that still face our society in 2022, like Brexit and protecting Ireland’s future beyond it, and the need to deal with the outstanding challenges that remain.

“Now is the time to focus on how we can work together to make power-sharing work.

“Now is the time to get ready to get to work to urgently deal with the cost-of-living crisis, to support workers and families and tackle the huge waiting lists in our health service.

“Now is the time to build a stronger and fairer economy and to create good jobs so the next generation has a future here.

“Sinn Féin’s priority is to make politics work and to demonstrate that real change is possible.

“Good government can deliver a better future for everyone in our society and when parties work together, we can deliver for all the people.”