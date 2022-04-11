Community shocked following tragic death in Newry-Kimmins

Sinn Féin's Liz Kimmins has said the tragic death of a woman in Newry in the early hours of yesterday morning has shocked the local community.

Liz Kimmins said:

“I wish to extend my sympathies to the family and the friends of the young woman who died in tragic circumstances in Newry on Sunday.

“This tragedy has shocked the local community and a family has been left heartbroken.

“It’s deeply concerning that this young woman died while waiting on an ambulance coming from Belfast due to huge shortages in the Southern Trust.

“Without an urgent intervention to tackle the lack of Ambulance staff, this crisis will continue to get worse.

“The Department of Health must immediately step in and support our health trusts by putting in place the necessary resources to keep our ambulances on the road.”