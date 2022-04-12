Kearney welcomes European Commission's assurance on access to medicines

Mr Kearney said:

"I welcome today’s decision by the EU Council which will ensure that people in the north can continue to access health and medical supplies vital to helping people manage illness and lifelong conditions.

“This move underlines the EU's commitment to make the protocol work and for MEPs to look for solutions and approach issues in the spirit of goodwill.

“The moves by the EU today demonstrate its willingness to resolve outstanding issues. It shows that EU negotiators such as Maroš Šefčovič have remained true to their word and honoured commitments he made last year that they wanted to resolve checks pertaining to medicines.

“Sinn Féin remains focused on ensuring the Protocol can work to the benefit of everyone in the time ahead.”