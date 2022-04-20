Tories must scrap Brexit visa plans which will deter tourists - Kearney

The Sinn Féin representative said:

"The Tories need to scrap these foolish proposals which will decimate our local Tourist industry and lead to a loss of £160 million worth of visitor spend.

“When tourists come to Ireland they often travel the length and breadth of the island much to the benefit of local hoteliers, B&Bs and tour operators.

“Tourists don't want to be burdened with unnecessary documentation which will deter them from travelling to the north, the growth of all-Ireland tourism in recent years shows that the focus should be on enhancing all-Ireland tourism and creating jobs rather than creating obstacles for visitors.

“The Tories’ decision to carve up these disastrous proposals in Whitehall without any engagement with local representatives is totally unacceptable.

“They must scrap these proposals and instead support the Tourism Industry to create jobs and recover from the pandemic."