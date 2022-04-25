Slane Men’s Shed a great asset to the local community – MacManus
Slane Men’s Shed a great asset to the local community – MacManus
Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has hailed Slane Men’s Shed as a great asset to the wider area for helping tackle social isolation and allowing older men to actively participate in the local community. The Midlands Northwest MEP was speaking after visiting the Shed with his Sinn Féin colleagues Darren O’Rourke TD and Cllr Michael Gallagher.
MEP MacManus said:
“I was delighted to visit Slane Men’s Shed recently alongside my Sinn Féin colleagues Darren O’Rourke TD and Cllr Michael Gallagher. Men’s Sheds are community based projects where men come together to learn, share skills and just to catch up with one another.”
“The Shed in Slane is a very impressive set-up with facilities such as workshop space for carpentry, metalwork, an IT room, a large common area and much more. All of these facilities were developed by the Shed members themselves and they should be commended for their hard work and dedication.”
“The pandemic was a huge blow to Men’s Sheds across the country and social isolation and loneliness made it a difficult time for many in our community, particularly older people. Thankfully they are now back to their normal activities and it was great to hear about the work Slane Men’s Shed are involved in and the positive difference they are making in the local community.”
“The importance of promoting social inclusion as we emerge from the pandemic should not be underestimated. Men’s Sheds allow elderly people to actively participate in their local communities, provide them with a sense of belonging, and are a fantastic asset to any local area.”
“I would like to thank all in Slane Men’s Shed for meeting us and I wish them continued success for the future.” ENDS
Pictured at Slane Men’s shed are (L-R): Pat Doyle (Secretary), Cllr Michael Gallagher, Chris MacManus MEP, Darren O’Rourke TD and John Deacon.