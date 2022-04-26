Northern audiences must be acknowledged and respected – Ó Donnghaile

Speaking ahead of this evening's debate on the ‘Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill’ in the Seanad, Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has said audiences in the Six Counties should be shown respect by ending the geo-blocking of important sporting events and the regular exclusion of the North from graphics depicting Ireland.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile, who has tabled a number of amendments to the legislation which seeks to end these practices, said:

“Audiences in the North should be respected, and our existence acknowledged, not least in line with Article 2 of Bunreacht na hÉireann which says; ‘It is the entitlement and birth right of every person born in the island of Ireland, which includes its islands and seas, to be part of the Irish Nation.’

“The regular geo-blocking of important and often significant sporting events, as well as the exclusion of the Six Counties from maps which should depict all of Ireland, generates much frustration and causes deep offence.

“It is a practice which should end, and we will continue to work to ensure that it does.”