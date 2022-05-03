‘British government must step up to support families facing fuel hikes’ – Reilly

Sinn Féin’s Aisling Reilly has said the latest hike in gas prices coming into effect today is another ‘huge blow’ to already struggling workers and families.

Aisling Reilly said:

“The latest hike to Firmus gas prices which kicks in today is another huge blow for workers and families and will add more pressure to people who are already struggling.

“The British government must immediately hike taxes on energy companies who are making a fortune while ordinary people and hard-working families struggle to eat and heat.

“There is £334 million sitting and ready to be spent to take the pressure off people and put money in their pockets.

“Sinn Féin has a plan to give £230 to every household in the north and additional £100 to people who qualified for previous energy payments.

“From day one after this election, we will be ready to get the Executive up back and running and to work with others to get that £300 million out the door.”