John Brady TD and Pearse Doherty TD meet with visiting Danish political, civil, and business leaders

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, and spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD, met with a large delegation of visiting political, civic, and business leaders from Denmark this week in Leinster House, including Ambassador Balslev, for an in-depth discussion on the Irish political scene.

Teachta Brady said:

“My party colleague Pearse Doherty and I met with a Danish delegation of over thirty political, business, and civic leaders in Leinster House this week. We discussed a broad range of political topics, including Sinn Féin’s position in respect of international affairs, our approach to the European Union, and what a potential future Sinn Féin government would look like.

"Both Pearse and I were impressed with the level of knowledge and interest in relation to Irish affairs which the individual members of the delegation displayed. It is indicative of the levels of interest among our EU colleagues in the changing political landscape in Ireland.

"There was also huge interest in the prospect of Irish reunification, and what that would look like in real terms.

"We set out our vision for a new Ireland. An Ireland that was based on rights and fairness. One where young people would share opportunities. The opportunity to receive an education, to access a decent health service, and a realistic opportunity to own their own home.

"We also set out Sinn Féin’s belief that Ireland’s place was at the heart of Europe. And of the opportunity that Ireland’s status as a military neutral state offered as a vehicle for peace building. Of how Sinn Féin believed that our nation’s record in international affairs, as a participant in peacekeeping missions, through the delivery of humanitarian aid programmes, and our stance in relation to human rights, created a level of influence across the world that left a global footprint totally out of our status as a small country, which must not be allowed to be squandered.”