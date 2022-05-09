Sympathies expressed to victims of Havana hotel blast - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has expressed sympathy on behalf of the Sinn Féin party to the victims of the Havana hotel blast, which to date, has resulted in the deaths of at least 31 people.

The Wicklow TD said:

“On behalf of both myself and Sinn Féin, I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims of the Havana hotel blast.

"There are close ties and affinity between the Cuban and Irish people, developed over many years.

"I know that there are many here in Ireland who will be thinking of the people of Havana at the moment.

"The blast, a result of a tragic accident, has ripped apart the Saratoga Hotel, which is no doubt familiar to many who have visited the city in the past.

"Our thoughts at this time are with families of the victims, and the survivors who have been seriously injured. We can only hope that there will be more survivors discovered as the rescue operation continues.”