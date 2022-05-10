People want solutions not British government threats - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said tonight that businesses and the people of the north want solutions and certainty through dialogue between London and Brussels rather than unilateral threats or actions by the British government.

John Finucane was responding to comments by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

John Finucane said:

“The Irish Protocol is the solution to the British Brexit problem.

“It is also an irrefutable fact that no credible alternative to the Protocol exists which limits the impacts of Brexit on our society, people and economy.

“This bombast from Liz Truss is make believe, and simply does not represent the present realities facing us here.

“What is real, however, is that this cycle of disruption and chaos coming from Downing Street is severely undermining our political stability and it is our society, people and economy which are being forced to pay the price.

“People continue to languish on growing hospital waiting lists and workers and families are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

“They want good government and an end to the game playing by the Tory government in its negotiations with the EU.

“The Tory threats are reckless and totally unacceptable.

“People and businesses deserve certainty and we need solutions through dialogue between London and Brussels, not unilateral threats or action.”