Government must urgently implement a model of care for people presenting with dual diagnosis - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Mental Health Mark Ward TD has called on the government to urgently implement a fit-for-purpose model of care for people presenting with dual diagnosis.

Dual diagnosis is when individuals present to any service seeking support who are co-presenting with mental health difficulties and substance use disorders.

Speaking after the launch of a report, Dual Recovery, by Mental Health Reform, Teachta Ward said:

"People who present for help for dual diagnosis often fall between the gaps that exist in addiction and mental health services.

"An addiction may lead to the onset of mental health issues or a mental health issue can lead to people using substances as a coping mechanism.

“The government must urgently implement a fit-for-purpose model of care for people presenting with dual diagnosis as laid out in Sharing the Vision.

“Last year I introduced the Dual Diagnosis: No Wrong Door Bill with my colleague Thomas Gould TD.

“This bill will mean that no matter what door the person knocks on for help for addiction and mental health problems, that they are treated with dignity.

“A joint care plan between addiction and mental health services needs to be developed to make sure people get the care they need, when they need it and where they need it.

“There can be No Wrong Door for dual diagnosis treatment.

“The Dual Diagnosis: No Wrong Door Bill is an important piece of legislation that aims to plug the gaps in services that exist between mental health and addiction.”