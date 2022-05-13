Hospital waiting lists unchanged as 877,000 patients wait for care; more than 234,000 waiting more than a year - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has expressed concern that more than 234,000 people continue to languish on hospital waiting lists for longer than a year, according to new data released by the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Teachta Cullinane said that the Minister for Health’s short-term waiting list plans have not made inroads into waiting lists, with Emergency Department overcrowding also at records levels.

Previous data released by the HSE shows that Emergency Department waits are at their highest in 5 years.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“Patients continue to wait longer than ever for healthcare.

“Treatment is not accessible or affordable for the great majority of people.

“There are more than 877,000 patients on hospital waiting lists, with no change on last month’s figures.

“More than 234,000 people are waiting longer than a year, and there are more than 100,000 children on waiting lists.

“The Health Service needs more than promises. We need a serious plan to reform the health service, boost capacity and staffing levels, equip our healthcare professionals, and cut wait times to deliver the timely care that patients need and deserve.

“The current government has failed to introduce any meaningful reform, and their minimal-change regional health area plan will not face down the many challenges facing the health service.”