Executive needed to extend free school meal payments- Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said the DUP boycott is preventing the extension of free school meal payments for children and families and called on them to form an Executive immediately.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“We need an Executive to make critical decisions including the extension of free school meal payments to school holidays for the next three years for the thousands of families that depend on them.

“Our priority is getting the Executive up and running, to work with others, and put money in the pockets of workers and families.

“I would urge the DUP to end its boycott of the Executive, get back to work and get on with the job of delivering - that’s what people elected us to do.”