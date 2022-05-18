TDs must back Sinn Féin motion on National Maternity Hospital tonight – David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has said TDs must take the opportunity to ensure that the National Maternity Hospital is a public hospital on public land.

His comments come amid reports that a vote will be called on his party’s motion this evening about the future of the hospital.

Speaking this morning, Teachta Cullinane said:

“TDs have an opportunity now to do the right thing and back Sinn Féin’s motion to ensure that the National Maternity Hospital is a public hospital on public land. TDs can vote to require the government to engage in high-level talks with St Vincent’s Healthcare Group about serious unresolved issues around land ownership.

“The government’s approach to this issue continues to be deeply alarming. Their deal is legally messy and this government has failed to engage in serious or meaningful discussions, in the words of the Chair of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, to acquire ownership of the land, and failed to provide adequate assurances that there is no risk to the full range of sexual and reproductive health services in the decades to come.

“I asked the Minister and the Taoiseach several times over the last number of weeks about what efforts are being made to persuade St. Vincent Healthcare Group to gift the land to the State. It also transpired earlier this week that there was no communication from the head of Government, the Taoiseach, with St. Vincent’s Healthcare Group. That is unbelievable given the importance of this issue.

“We are going to lock ourselves into this flawed legal framework for generations to come. The cabinet’s decision yesterday was not the right decision. The women of Ireland deserve better than the dismissive way in which the Health Minister has walked into this mess.

“TDs must do the right thing now and ensure that they back our motion this evening.”