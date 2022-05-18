Families whose babies organs were destroyed without their knowledge deserve answers - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education and TD for Cork South Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, has raised in the Dáil today the ongoing delay in providing families whose babies organs were destroyed without their knowledge by Cork University Maternity Hospital with the report of the review group established to find answers as to why this occurred.

Speaking this afternoon, Teachta Ó Laoghaire said:

"In September of last year, an RTÉ Investigates programme concerning the disposal of perinatal organs at CUMH drew outrage and caused untold hurt to the families involved.

"These are all families that lost babies in tragic circumstances and who opted for post-mortem examinations to help them get answers as to why those babies died.

"They signed a consent form saying that organs had to be disposed of in a sensitive manner by burial or cremation; and that they would be contacted before that could happen. That did not occur, and it is a really shocking incident for babies organs to be disposed of along with medical waste.

"In the aftermath of this becoming public knowledge and during statements in the Dáil, the Minister for Health said there would be numerous reviews; and that would be conducted in a timely manner.

"The families involved have now been told for a third time that there will be a delay in furnishing them with the report of the review team; despite the report being completed. That is unacceptable.

"Today I urged the Taoiseach to give an assurance that this will be done immediately and that there will be no further delays."