Post Office scandal victims 'entitled to justice' – O'Neill

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has said sub-post mistresses who were caught up in the Post Office scandal are entitled to justice and offered them her full support.

Speaking after attending the public inquiry hearing in Belfast today, Michelle O’Neill said:

“I want to offer my full support to those who have been through this horrific ordeal.

“They have been subjected to an enormous miscarriage of justice. They were wrongly accused of theft and fraud because of a flawed computer system.

“Their lives were turned upside down, their livelihoods destroyed, and I can’t even imagine the impact this had on their mental health and on their families.

“I want to commend them all for their steadfast campaign for the truth; for their bravery in coming forward; for their determination to reclaim their reputation. It has not been an easy journey.

“They have been through enough and now is the time to hope on the other side of this inquiry that they will have the justice and compensation they deserve.

“I pledge my full support to all the victims of this disgraceful scandal.”