Building on increased all-island trade will create jobs and prosperity – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the strong trend of increased all-island trade must be built upon to create jobs and prosperity across the island.

Speaking on the publication of the latest trade figures from the Central Statistics Office in the south which show the trend of strong and increased all-island trade continues into 2022, the party's economy spokesperson said:

"Over the course of 2021 north to south trade in goods increased by £1.3 billion (65%) and south to north trade over the same period up by £1.1 billion (54%).

"In the first three months of 2022 that trend has continued strongly, with north to south trade up by a further 34% or £250m compared to January-March 2021 and south to north trade by 49% or £312 million over the same period.

"This highlights the benefits and importance of the protections of the protocol and the opportunities that exist which need to be built upon.

"Three successive DUP economy ministers have ignored the potential of the north's unique status under the protocol of access to the EU single market as well as the British market.

"It is past time for playing politics and threats of unwarranted unilateral action from the British government which benefits no one and will in fact damage businesses and our economy.

"People want to see negotiated solutions on the implementation of the protocol.

“The DUP should end its boycott of the Assembly, the Executive and the north south bodies so we can put money into the pockets of workers and families struggling with the cost of living, put an additional £1billion into the health service and maximise the potential of the protocol to create jobs and prosperity."