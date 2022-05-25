Mary Lou McDonald TD welcomes Acht Gaeilge breakthrough

Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald TD has welcomed confirmation that legislation for Acht Gaeilge will be tabled and said it must be delivered with ‘no more delays’.

Teachta McDonald said:

“Gaeilgeoirí have been waiting over 15 years for the delivery of Acht Gaeilge - today is their day.

“It is welcome that legislation will now finally be tabled to enshrine the rights of Irish speakers into law in the north.

“We will finally see the repeal of archaic anti-Irish legislation and replaced with official recognition of the Irish language to enable people to access public services and the courts through Irish.

“This is a credit to the vibrant, growing and thriving Irish speaking community right across this island who never gave up and made their voices heard despite broken promises from the British government over 15 years.

“An Irish Language Act was first promised by the British government at St Andrew’s in 2006.

“It was committed to again in the agreement which restored the political institutions, New Decade, New Approach in January 2020. Unionist parties reneged on their commitment to Acht in that agreement and proved unwilling or unable to deliver rights to Irish speakers.

“Despite this, Sinn Féin worked to find a solution and in June 2021, the British government agreed to legislate for Acht Gaeilge at Westminster to end the blockade on basic rights.

“There can be no more false dawns, this needs to be done now and before Westminster breaks for the summer. No more delays.”