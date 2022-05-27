Sinn Féin nominate representatives to Policing Board – O’Neill

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has confirmed that the party has nominated Gerry Kelly, Liz Kimmins and Linda Dillon to the Policing Board.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I have nominated Sinn Féin MLAs Gerry Kelly, Liz Kimmins and Linda Dillon to represent Sinn Féin on the Policing Board.

“It’s important we have a Policing Board up and running to ensure we have an effective police service and a body to hold policing to account.

“The Policing Board is most effective when all parties are represented and are working to deal with policing issues.

“Likewise, we need an Executive up and running now to put money in families and workers’ pockets, to deal with the cost-of-living crisis and start to fix the health service by investing an extra £1 billion.

“The DUP should end its boycott of the Assembly, the Executive and the north south bodies, join with the other parties in the Assembly on Monday and get a government up and running without any more delay. That is what people elected us to do.”