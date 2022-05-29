Passengers must be compensated for missed flights at Dublin Airport - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport, Darren O’Rourke TD, has said that security delays at Dublin Airport are a failure of management and has called on the DAA to ensure passengers are compensated, not penalised, for missing their flights as a result of the delays.

The Meath East TD said DAA management and line Ministers, Eamon Ryan and Hildegarde Naughton, should appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee to account for the shambles and to outline how they will resolve it.

Teachta O'Rourke said:

“We have witnessed chaotic scenes at Dublin Airport again today and with the likely consequence of passengers missing their flights. This is completely unacceptable. It is a failure of management. It is a failure to prepare for known demand.

"Referring passengers back to their airlines to rebook is an insult. Passengers are set to miss flights through no fault of their own.

“The DAA are responsible for managing the airport and, as such, it is their responsibility to ensure systems are in place to provide for the timely through-put of passengers.

“If passengers arrived in good time but have missed their flights due to inordinate delays of the DAA's making, then passengers should not be further penalised.

“In addition, to deal with these issues more comprehensively, DAA management and Ministers Eamon Ryan and Hildegarde Naughton should come before the Oireachtas Transport Committee as a matter of urgency to address this matter.

“We are not yet at the height of summer and it is clear contingency plans have failed. Plans A and B have failed. What is Plan C?

“Can staff be hired more quickly, or can capacity at other airports be made better use of, for example? There are options. We need answers and urgent action.”