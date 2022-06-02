Minister Donnelly’s comments on International Surrogacy Committee and Assisted Human Reproduction Bill disgraceful - Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children and member of the Joint Committee for International Surrogacy Kathleen Funchion TD has called on Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to appear before the committee next week to clarify comments he made in the Seanad yesterday.

Teachta Funchion raised the Minister’s comments today at the beginning of the committee's meeting.

Teachta Funchion said:

“In the space of a few minutes the Minister has shown how outrageously out of touch he is on this issue with the complete disregard that has been shown to families, to the committee and in particular the children who live in this state and who are born through surrogacy.

“As a member of this committee, irrespective of our own personal beliefs, I believe we have worked constructively through the issues facing children and their parents born through surrogacy.

“The committee believed all of the issues around retrospection and recognition would be handled and dealt with.

“Families have been given hope. Over the past few months, we have listened to really emotional testimonies from families and advocates who are demanding the issues are addressed.

“Minister Donnelly must come into this committee as a matter of priority to answer very serious questions following on from his comments in the Seanad yesterday.

“This committee cannot be seen by the Minister or government as a talking shop - nor is the committee delaying any legislation.”