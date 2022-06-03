German minimum wage increase shows what can be done to tackle cost of living - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said that moves in Germany to increase the minimum wage to €12.00 per hour from October 1st show what can be done by a government willing to help support workers in the face of a cost-of-living crisis.

She added that the Irish government should take a leaf out of their book and follow suit by delivering a Living Wage.

Teahcta O’Reilly said:

“Germany’s lower house of parliament approved an increase in the minimum wage of 22 percent in an effort to tackle the cost-of-living crisis in the country.

“The moves will see the minimum wage increase immediately from €9.82 to €10.45 from the start of July, and a further increase to €12.00 per hour from 1st October.

“The move to a €12.00 per hour minimum wage is a 22 percent increase on the current rate and it shows what can be done when a government is willing to stand up for the lowest paid workers.

“The Irish government should look carefully at what is planned in Germany and prepare to follow suit and implement a Living Wage to help alleviate the cost-of-living crisis for workers here.

“The Living Wage Technical Group has calculated that a Living Wage of €12.90 per hour needs to be delivered to ensure that workers are not living in poverty.

“There is general agreement across the political spectrum that we need a Living Wage to tackle low pay and the cost-of-living crisis. Indeed, Sinn Féin has a published plan outlining how a Living Wage can be introduced whilst also protecting financially vulnerable businesses.

“I would call on the government to work with Sinn Féin and all those committed to a Living Wage and begin preparations to deliver for workers and help tackle the cost-of-living crisis.”