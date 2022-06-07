Family of Hugh Coney deserve truth and justice – Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said the family of Hugh Coney should not have to wait any longer for truth and justice.

The Mid Ulster MLA was speaking after the British Attorney General’s office failed to produce papers in the killing of Internee Hugh Coney.

Linda Dillon said:

“Internee Hugh Coney was shot in the back by a British soldier at Long Kesh in 1974. His family have waited almost 50 years for truth and justice.

“This is yet another example of the callous disregard of Boris Johnson’s Tory government who are shamefully proposing an amnesty for British soldiers who carried-out British State murder in Ireland and attempting to shut down investigations preventing victims and families from accessing the courts.

“The family of Hugh Coney, like all relatives bereaved by the conflict, are entitled to truth and justice. Sinn Féin will continue to support them.

“The British government needs to end its policy of cover-up and delay. They need to stop thwarting families at every turn to ensure the truth is never told.

"The legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House should be implemented in a human rights compliant manner without any more delays.”