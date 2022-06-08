Gildernew urges health department to address recognition payment delay

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said delays in recognition payments for health and social care workers are unacceptable and urged the Department to get it paid to workers.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“Ongoing delays in getting the recognition payment out and into the pockets of some health and social care workers is totally unacceptable.

“I will be raising this with the Department of Health and I urge them to ensure workers get this payment as quickly as possible.

“As the cost of living continues to rise, workers need all the support they can get. This payment should be a priority.

“Our health workers were on the frontline during a pandemic and many are working under huge pressure and in under-staffed environments, clarity on when they will get this payment is the least they should expect.”