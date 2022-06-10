Executive needed now to start fixing health service – Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said work could begin today to invest an extra £1 billion to fix the health service if the DUP ends its boycott of the Executive.

Supporting the call from the Royal College of Nurses for an immediate restoration of the Executive, the North Belfast MP said:

“I fully support the call of our nurses, who risked their lives and health in the front lines in the fight against the pandemic, for an Executive to be formed immediately so that we can start to fix our health service.

“The DUP should listen to the voices of these front line workers.

''Sinn Féin stands ready to work with others to invest an extra £1 billion to tackle lengthy waiting lists, hire more doctors and nurses and fund vital cancer and mental health services.

''If the DUP was serious about making health a priority, as they promised the public during the election campaign, they will end their boycott of the Executive and join with the rest of us who want to make politics work.

“Sinn Féin is ready to get down to business today to start investing in the health service and deliver the real change that people voted for.”