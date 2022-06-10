Whitters Family deserve truth and justice- Ferguson

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has said the family of Paul Whitters should not have to wait any longer for truth and justice.

The Foyle MLA said:

“In 1981, 15-year-old Paul Whitters was killed by a plastic bullet fired by the RUC and for over 40 years since, his family have been campaigning for truth and justice.

''The release of further files on the case is welcome but if the British Government continues to pursue their plans for dealing with the legacy of the past then that would mean the Whitters family would never get the truth and justice they are entitled to.

“The family of Paul Whitters, like all relatives bereaved by the conflict, are entitled to truth and justice. Sinn Féin will continue to support them.

“Campaigns by families cannot be wished away by a British government determined to pull a veil of secrecy over the actions of the state during the conflict.

"The legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House should be implemented in a human rights compliant manner without any more delays.” Críoch/Ends