Certainty needed for workers, farmers and business following British act of bad faith – Kearney

Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson Declan Kearney has said that the British Government's reckless unilateral actions around the protocol have left the EU with little option other than to initiate legal action.

The Sinn Féin National Chairperson and South Antrim MLA said:

“The European Union’s response today has been inevitable due to the British Government's reckless actions and breach of international law

“The EU will resume its legal action against the British Government – an action they paused in 2021 in a spirit of constructive cooperation as they tried to reach agreement with the British Government.

“The unilateral actions of the Johnson administration are an act of bad faith that have not only caused deep mistrust with international partners but have raised significant worry and stress across the business community here in the north.

“I am encouraging both parties to fully engage with the joint committee, this is the best way to iron out the outstanding issues of the protocol and give certainty to workers farmers, and business.”