Functioning Executive needed to fix and transform our Health service – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said that only a fully functioning Executive can fix and transform our health service.

The Sinn Féin health spokesperson was speaking after Health Minister Robin Swann announced that plans to reshape hospital care would go out to consultation in the autumn.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

“Sinn Féin is committed to investing an additional billion pounds in our health service over the next three years to tackle waiting lists, recruit more doctors and nurses, to fund cancer and mental health services and help transform the health service.

“To do that requires an Executive to be formed and a three-year budget agreed which prioritises health.

“Our healthcare system is in crisis, waiting lists continue to grow and it is the people we represent who are feeling the pain.

“I urge the DUP to end its boycott of the Assembly, the Executive and North South bodies and form an Executive to work with the other parties to tackle the cost of living crisis and fix the health service.”