Gildernew pays tribute to Tyrone hurler Damian Casey

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has paid tribute to Tyrone and Eoghan Ruadh hurler Damian Casey who died tragically in Spain.

Michelle Gildernew said:

“The community in Dungannon is heartbroken with news of the tragic death of Damian Casey.

“Damien was a prolific hurler for his club Eoghan Ruadh and Tyrone Hurlers, helping them claim the All Ireland Nicky Rackard Cup in May. Possibly the best hurler ever in Tyrone his death is devastating for the county, but unimaginable for Sean, Susan, Louise and Catherine.

“I have spoken to his family and club to offer my sincerest condolences and support to them and all of Damien’s friends and teammates at this sad time.”

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”