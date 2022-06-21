Evidence of need for an immediate Living Wage insurmountable - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment Louise O’Reilly TD has said that evidence of the need for a Living Wage in Budget 2023 is insurmountable after another report showing Irish customers are paying the highest prices for goods and services across the EU.

Data from the European statistics agency has shown that price levels here were 40% higher than the EU average in 2021.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The evidence of the need for the introduction of a Living Wage in Budget 2023 is insurmountable.

“Inflation and increases in the cost of living has pushed workers to the brink, especially low paid workers.

“Fuel costs, food costs, rent and housing, and energy costs, to name but a few, have skyrocketed.

“Indeed, data just published by Eurostat, the European statistics agency, showed that Irish people pay far more than the EU average for food, drink, energy, healthcare, transport, communications and restaurants.

“On average price levels here were 40% above the EU average in 2021, with combined housing costs such as rents, mortgage rates, gas and electricity a shocking 89% higher than the EU average, food and non-alcoholic beverages in Ireland 19% above the EU average, and transport services 39% higher than the EU average, to name but a few.

“With skyrocketing prices putting massive pressure on workers and families, the evidence of the need for a move to a Living Wage in Budget 2023 is insurmountable.

“Workers can’t wait - they need a Living Wage now.”