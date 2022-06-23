‘Increase in mileage for health workers welcome’ – Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed an increase in mileage payments for health and social care staff.

But the North Belfast MLA said more must be done to support the many care workers who are working in the independent sector and for agencies, who continue to struggle with fuel costs.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“I welcome the health minister’s announcement that mileage payments for health and social care staff will be increased.

“This will reduce some of the financial pressures facing health Trust workers, particularly those who use their car frequently - such as those based in rural areas who often have the biggest distance to travel between patients - as the current rate of mileage reimbursement over 3,500 miles will rise to 30 pence per mile.

“However, this intervention won't help the many care workers working in the independent sector and for agencies who will continue to struggle to fill their cars.

“No workers, particularly those providing vital care in the community, should be faced with having to consider whether they can afford to go to work.

“Health is a priority for Sinn Féin, we need an Executive up and running today so we can get on with the job of investing an extra £1 billion in the health service to recruit more doctors and nurses, cut waiting lists and transform health.

“The DUP need to end its boycott of the Assembly and Executive and make politics work in the interests of health and social care workers and their families.”