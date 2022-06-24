Sinn Féin bring forward Dáil motion demanding Emergency Budget – Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD, has announced the party will bring forward a motion in the Dáil next week calling for an emergency budget to deliver much-needed support to workers and families hit by the cost of living crisis.

Speaking today, Teachta Doherty said:

“The cost of living crisis is hitting peoples’ pockets hard and families are struggling with rising costs. The price of rent, childcare, groceries, petrol, heating and back to school costs are all shooting up, while people’s wages stay the same. People are under real pressure to cover the price of basic essentials.

“The government has failed to act and deliver much-needed support to ensure that workers get a break. Their excuses are wearing thin and people need action now. Sinn Féin will bring forward a motion in the Dáil next week demanding that the government deliver an emergency budget immediately to address the cost of living crisis.

“It’s clear that people cannot wait until October for the Budget, people are at breaking point and they need help urgently now.

“The government cannot keep burying their heads in the sand on this issue. They need to wake up and realise the urgency of the cost of living crisis that people are facing everyday.

“Sinn Féin has brought forward detailed, costed and deliverable proposals to address the cost of living crisis. The government must deliver these policies.

“We must introduce a cost of living cash payment for people who need it. We have to cut rents and freeze them, including putting a month’s rent back into renters’ pockets with a refundable tax credit. We need to cut childcare costs by two thirds, as they are far too expensive for families. We must cut the price of petrol and heating, so that they are affordable. We must increase core social welfare rates to ensure the most vulnerable in society are protected from price rises.

“The government cannot keep ignoring this crisis and the huge pressures people are under. The time to act is now. I am urging all TDs to back Sinn Féin’s motion next week to introduce an emergency budget now.”