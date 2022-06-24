Caterpillar should focus on resolving pay disputes and not luxury payoffs - Maskey

The Sinn Féin MP said:

"I spoke to Caterpillar management from England today to raise my concerns that they are accommodating strike breakers and not negotiating with union representatives directly to get a resolution to the ongoing dispute.

“These workers have been treated abysmally by Caterpillar who are squandering money by paying off hotel stays costing up to £850 a night for strike breakers.

“These divide and conquer tactics being used by Caterpillar are a disgrace and a distraction from tackling the real issues and engaging with the relevant Trade Union over workers’ pay.

“I have again called on management to enter meaningful conversations with employees and union representatives to get an agreement that works for all.

“There was no commitment given but I have been assured they’ll respond to my request in the coming days.”