Emergency legislation to secure school places welcome but government chaos must end - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD, has welcomed news that the Dáil will sit on Friday to deliver emergency legislation to shorten the notice period for schools being instructed to accommodate pupils with special education needs.

He warned that the government’s chaotic approach to the issue is causing unnecessary distress to families and said that everything possible must be done to secure these places as soon as possible.

Speaking today, Teachta Ó Laoghaire said:

“I welcome news that the Dáil will sit on Friday to deliver emergency legislation to shorten the notice period for schools being instructed to accommodate pupils with special education needs. This is something that Sinn Féin have been calling for, for many weeks now.

“It will not solve every issue but will be an important step forward.

“As I have always said, we will work with the government to ensure that solutions are delivered urgently for the children affected. Everything possible that can be done should be done to ensure families get clarity as soon as possible.

“I am concerned by the government’s chaotic approach to this issue, which is causing unnecessary distress for families, who are simply trying to secure appropriate education for their children as is their human right. These delays are unnecessary and cannot continue. The government must show the urgency needed to deliver solutions now and I will work with them to ensure this happens.

“The detail of these proposals will be important and I look forward to examining it.

“I want to commend the families and all campaigners who have been working tirelessly to ensure fair treatment for these children.”