Kathleen Thompson ruling a ‘victory for truth and justice’ – Ferguson

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has said today’s ruling on the 1971 killing of Derry mother Kathleen Thompson is a ‘victory for truth and justice’.

Speaking after an inquest found that her shooting was ‘unjustified’, the Foyle MLA said:

“Kathleen Thompson, a mother of six, was shot dead at the back of her home in Creggan by British soldiers in 1971.

“Today an inquest has confirmed what most of us already knew, her shooting was unjustified.

“The family of Kathleen Thompson have been campaigning for over 50 years for truth and justice with courage and dignity.

“Today’s ruling is a victory in the search for truth and justice, and Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the Thompson family as they continue to campaign.”