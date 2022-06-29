Killarney protest demonstrates the need to end Direct Provision - Pa Daly TD

Speaking on foot of a protest by residents in Park Lodge in Killarney, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Law Reform, Equality and Integration, Pa Daly TD, has highlighted the need to end the system of Direct Provision, even in the face of significant challenges.

Teachta Daly said:

“A number of female residents fear that they are about to be moved and replaced with nearly double their number in male protection applicants. They have rightly objected to this and are staging a protest as a result.

“Successful integration into local communities requires certainty for protection applicants, as well as the ability for them to live in proper accommodation. Direct provision has failed to provide this, and this latest episode is a demonstration of that.

“I have tried to press Minister O’Gorman on implementing the white paper properly. Unfortunately, the path that was taken was one of acquisition of turnkey units, rather than prioritising AHB built accommodation. The fund for AHBs has been promised for Q2 of this year but has not yet materialised.

“The Ukraine crisis of course represents a challenge, but there was due to be an increase in protection applicants coming to Ireland regardless. The government needs to save the excuses and look at solutions now.”